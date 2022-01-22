TODAY
MUSIC
Whiskey Charmers, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Company, 515 S. James St., Ludington
Karaoke with Jason, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Karaoke & D.J., 8 p.m.-close, SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Knights of Columbus spelling bee for grades 4-9, 9 a.m.; registration 8:390 a.m., Mary Queen of Peace Hall, 109 Washington St., Hart
Cross-country ski event, noon-3 p.m., Crystal Valley Trail; map: www.oceanaski.org
Guided snowshoe walk, 1 p.m.; Lantern-lit snowshoe hike, 6-8 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116
Oceana County Right to Life Silent March, 1 p.m., St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, 316 S. Peach Ave., Hart
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m.; sewing class with Deb Borema, 2:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Manistee County Right to Life Sanctity of Human Life event, 6 p.m., St. Joseph Church, 249 Sixth St., Manistee; all welcome
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Amber Township Board (CANCELED)
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
EVENTS
January Series with G. Sujin Pak, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Wheel-throwing workshop, 6-8 p.m.; Shifting Landscapes: Teaching Children about Uncomfortable Truths, Todd Schipper and Amber Nasson, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington