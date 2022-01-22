TODAY

MUSIC

Whiskey Charmers, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Company, 515 S. James St., Ludington

Karaoke with Jason, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Karaoke & D.J., 8 p.m.-close, SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Knights of Columbus spelling bee for grades 4-9, 9 a.m.; registration 8:390 a.m., Mary Queen of Peace Hall, 109 Washington St., Hart

Cross-country ski event, noon-3 p.m., Crystal Valley Trail; map: www.oceanaski.org

Guided snowshoe walk, 1 p.m.; Lantern-lit snowshoe hike, 6-8 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116

Oceana County Right to Life Silent March, 1 p.m., St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, 316 S. Peach Ave., Hart

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m.; sewing class with Deb Borema, 2:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Manistee County Right to Life Sanctity of Human Life event, 6 p.m., St. Joseph Church, 249 Sixth St., Manistee; all welcome

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Amber Township Board (CANCELED)

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

EVENTS

January Series with G. Sujin Pak, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Wheel-throwing workshop, 6-8 p.m.; Shifting Landscapes: Teaching Children about Uncomfortable Truths, Todd Schipper and Amber Nasson, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

