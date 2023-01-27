TODAY

MUSIC

Nick Veine, 7-9 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington

Id10T5, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Fancy Tea Party, 10-11 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Pure Ludington Brrrewfest, 1-6 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington

Winter Blues Dance Social, 2-5 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; $10

American Legion Riders Chili Cook-off, American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Ludington Curling Club curling clinic, 4-6 p.m., West Shore Ice Arena, 3000 N. Stiles Road

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299

MONDAY

EVENTS

Introduction to cardio drumming and Zumba with Regina Young, 12:15 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025

