TODAY
MUSIC
Nick Veine, 7-9 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
Id10T5, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Fancy Tea Party, 10-11 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Pure Ludington Brrrewfest, 1-6 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Winter Blues Dance Social, 2-5 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; $10
American Legion Riders Chili Cook-off, American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Ludington Curling Club curling clinic, 4-6 p.m., West Shore Ice Arena, 3000 N. Stiles Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299
MONDAY
EVENTS
Introduction to cardio drumming and Zumba with Regina Young, 12:15 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025