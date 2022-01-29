TODAY

EVENTS

Lego Day at the Creation Station, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.; $9 for non-members; members and kids 1 and younger free

Chili cook-off, American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Pure Ludington Brrrewfest, 1-6 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington

Guided snowshoe walk, 1 p.m., 6 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington

“All in the Family” opening reception, 4-6 p.m., Ramsdell Theater, 101 Maple St., Manistee

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

Family Fun Day, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m.; clay mug workshop 3 p.m.; sewing class with Deb Borema, 2:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

EVENTS

Monday Music & Movement with Marlene and Friends, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

