TODAY
EVENTS
Lego Day at the Creation Station, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.; $9 for non-members; members and kids 1 and younger free
Chili cook-off, American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Pure Ludington Brrrewfest, 1-6 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Guided snowshoe walk, 1 p.m., 6 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
“All in the Family” opening reception, 4-6 p.m., Ramsdell Theater, 101 Maple St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
Family Fun Day, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m.; clay mug workshop 3 p.m.; sewing class with Deb Borema, 2:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
EVENTS
Monday Music & Movement with Marlene and Friends, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington