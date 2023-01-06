TODAY
EVENTS
AFFEW presents Home Gardening on a Shoestring Budget, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Ludington Writers’ Book Buddies book collection for Great Start InspiREading program, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave., Ludington
Winter Book Walk, 6-8 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Ludington Curling Club curling clinic, 4-6 p.m., West Shore Ice Arena, 3000 N. Stiles Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Ludington location to be determined
Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025
Book club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
AAUW, 6:30 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
P.M. Rock & Mineral Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Auxiliary meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington