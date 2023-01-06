TODAY

EVENTS

AFFEW presents Home Gardening on a Shoestring Budget, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

Ludington Writers’ Book Buddies book collection for Great Start InspiREading program, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave., Ludington

Winter Book Walk, 6-8 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Ludington Curling Club curling clinic, 4-6 p.m., West Shore Ice Arena, 3000 N. Stiles Road

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Ludington location to be determined

Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025

Book club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

AAUW, 6:30 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

P.M. Rock & Mineral Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Auxiliary meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Trending Food Videos