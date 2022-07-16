TODAY

MUSIC

Evan Allen, noon-2 p.m., The 10 Spot, 5750 U.S. 10, Ludington

Two Dudes in Flip Flops, Jimmy Dodson, 4-10 p.m., Ludington Boat Club, 502 Lake St., Ludington

County Line Band, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Gabrial James, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears

Chloe Kimes and Band, 7 p.m., Lake Michigan beach house, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington

EVENTS

Ludington Offshore Classic, Waterfront Park, 300 S. William St., Ludington

Coffee with the Camp Hosts, 8-9 a.m.; craft 10-11 a.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116

Mason County District Library book sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Mears Art Fair, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Johnson Park, Mears

Big Games on Deck, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Kumihimo bracelet with Marybeth Long, noon-2 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Pizza Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

“Farewell My Darling” screening, 7-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington; free, donations accepted

COMMUNITY

Michigan Dunes NSDAR, noon, Hart Community Center, 407 S. State St., Hart

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Redux, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears

EVENTS

Ludington Offshore Classic, Waterfront Park, 300 S. William St., Ludington

Fishing for invasive species, 10 a.m., Hamlin Dam, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116

Family Fun Sunday, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Mason County District Library book sale, noon-4 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 Stiles Road, Victory Twp.

Victory Township Board, 6 p.m., Victory Township Hall, 4411 N. Stiles Road

Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

EVENTS

Arrows Away, 10 a.m.-noon; Fun in the Sun, 2-4 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116

Starlab Planetarium, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Vacation Bible School, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road; registration: https://united-methodist-church-of-ludington.mycokesburyvbs.com

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

