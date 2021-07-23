TODAY
MUSIC
Rhythm & Dunes: Landsharks Band, 6-9 p.m., Waterfront Park, downtown Ludington
EVENTS
Muddy Fox Trot 5k mud-run, obstacle course, 10 a.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
SUNDAY
MUSIC
Barefoot Gypsies, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., 400 S. Harrison St.
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
EVENTS
Charity Monday to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Mason County, noon-10 p.m., Ludington Area Jaycees’ Mini-Golf Course, 900 W. Ludington Ave.