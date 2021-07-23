TODAY

MUSIC

Rhythm & Dunes: Landsharks Band, 6-9 p.m., Waterfront Park, downtown Ludington

EVENTS

Muddy Fox Trot 5k mud-run, obstacle course, 10 a.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Barefoot Gypsies, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., 400 S. Harrison St.

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

EVENTS

Charity Monday to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Mason County, noon-10 p.m., Ludington Area Jaycees’ Mini-Golf Course, 900 W. Ludington Ave.

