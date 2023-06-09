TODAY

MUSIC

Tim Krause, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 U.S. 10, Ludington

Road Less Traveled, 6-9 p.m., Maritime Drive, Ludington

Whiskey Rebels, 7-9 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington

Live music, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Field day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 1705 E. Koenig Road, Free Soil; hosted by Mason-Lake and Manistee Conservation Districts; (231) 889-9666, joshua.shields@macd.org

Love Ludington Weekend: Badger Birthday Bash, 6:30-9 p.m., Maritime Heritage Park; Epworth tours, 3:30 p.m.; Ludington Lakestride, 8 a.m.; Historic Homes Walking Tour, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., Mason County Research Center; Clydesdales, 5-7 p.m., Loomis Street Boat Launch

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Redux, 3-6 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington

Cheryl Wolfram, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf Course & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears

EVENTS

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., Mason County Central High School Library, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

MUSIC

Pickin’ at the Mitten acoustic song circle, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

Duct tape class, 1 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Book club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

What’s the Buzz About Bees native planting workshop, 6-7 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Independent Potter 101, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025

