TODAY
MUSIC
Tim Krause, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 U.S. 10, Ludington
Road Less Traveled, 6-9 p.m., Maritime Drive, Ludington
Whiskey Rebels, 7-9 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
Live music, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Field day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 1705 E. Koenig Road, Free Soil; hosted by Mason-Lake and Manistee Conservation Districts; (231) 889-9666, joshua.shields@macd.org
Love Ludington Weekend: Badger Birthday Bash, 6:30-9 p.m., Maritime Heritage Park; Epworth tours, 3:30 p.m.; Ludington Lakestride, 8 a.m.; Historic Homes Walking Tour, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., Mason County Research Center; Clydesdales, 5-7 p.m., Loomis Street Boat Launch
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
MUSIC
Redux, 3-6 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
Cheryl Wolfram, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf Course & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
EVENTS
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., Mason County Central High School Library, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
MUSIC
Pickin’ at the Mitten acoustic song circle, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Duct tape class, 1 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Book club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
What’s the Buzz About Bees native planting workshop, 6-7 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Independent Potter 101, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025