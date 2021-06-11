TODAY
MUSIC
Fremont John and Mike Carden, 7-10 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Co., 410 S. James St.
EVENTS
40th annual Ludington Lakestride half-marathon, 5k/10k, 8 a.m., North Lakeshore Drive; www.ludingtonlakestride.com
AFFEW Native Plant Sale, 9:30-noon, Rotary Park; www.affew.org
Port of Ludington Maritime Museum 4-year anniversary, 10 a.m., 217 S. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
SUNDAY
MUSIC
Lutroit, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
COMMUNITY
Epworth visiting minister the Rev. Nadia Stefko, 10:30 a.m., Epworth Auditorium; public
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., 400 S. Harrison St.
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
EVENTS
Second-round Stratford on the Avenue Theatre Festival auditions, 6-8 p.m., Rotary Park, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., 318 N. James St., Ludington
100th Dist. State Rep. Scott VanSingel office hours, 10-11 a.m., Elk Township Hall, 8966 N. Bass Lake Road, Irons