TODAY

MUSIC

45th annual Spirit of the Woods Folk Festival, noon-8 p.m., Dickson Township Park, 14297 Coates Hwy., Brethren; free; more information: ww.spiritofthewoods.org; (231) 477-5381

Redux, noon-2 p.m., The 10 Spot, 5750 U.S. 10, Ludington

Selkie Sounds Celtic music trio, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, 8800 M-116

Yesterday’s Wine, 7-11 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Moonshot Band, 7-10 p.m., Stix Ludington, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington

ID10T5, 9-10 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Ludington Gus Macker 3-on-3 Charity Basketball Tournament, Stearns Park, Ludington

AAUW Used Book Sale, 9 a.m.-noon, Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road

Pentwater Spring Fest Arts & Craft Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Village Green, Pentwater

Father’s Day Cookies, 10:30 a.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Love Out Loud Block Party, 4-6 p.m., Scottville Band Shell, Green Street, Scottville

COMMUNITY

Michigan Dunes NSDAR open house, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; meeting, noon, Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St.

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Meg Gunia, 5-7 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington

Hicks With Pics, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf Course & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears

EVENTS

Ludington Gus Macker 3-on-3 Charity Basketball Tournament, Stearns Park, Ludington

Pentwater Spring Fest Arts & Craft Show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Village Green, Pentwater

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299

MONDAY

JUNETEENTH

GOVERNMENT

WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

West Shore Educational Service District, 5 p.m., 2130 W. U.S. 10, Ludington

Ludington Area School District, 6 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave.

EVENTS

Summerween, 1 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington

Independent Potter 102, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025

TUESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Planning Committee text committee, 9 a.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

MUSIC

Road Less Traveled, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington

Stringalongs jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

80 Cows, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, 8800 M-116, Ludington

EVENTS

Pesticide jug recycling day, 11 a.m.-noon, Acres Co-op, Scottville

Clyde Butcher photography exhibit, 5:30-8 p.m., Todd & Brad Reed Photography, 114 W. Ludington Ave.

Independent Potter 102, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Tech Help Club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

