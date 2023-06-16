TODAY
MUSIC
45th annual Spirit of the Woods Folk Festival, noon-8 p.m., Dickson Township Park, 14297 Coates Hwy., Brethren; free; more information: ww.spiritofthewoods.org; (231) 477-5381
Redux, noon-2 p.m., The 10 Spot, 5750 U.S. 10, Ludington
Selkie Sounds Celtic music trio, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, 8800 M-116
Yesterday’s Wine, 7-11 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Moonshot Band, 7-10 p.m., Stix Ludington, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
ID10T5, 9-10 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Ludington Gus Macker 3-on-3 Charity Basketball Tournament, Stearns Park, Ludington
AAUW Used Book Sale, 9 a.m.-noon, Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road
Pentwater Spring Fest Arts & Craft Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Village Green, Pentwater
Father’s Day Cookies, 10:30 a.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Love Out Loud Block Party, 4-6 p.m., Scottville Band Shell, Green Street, Scottville
COMMUNITY
Michigan Dunes NSDAR open house, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; meeting, noon, Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St.
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
MUSIC
Meg Gunia, 5-7 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
Hicks With Pics, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf Course & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
EVENTS
Ludington Gus Macker 3-on-3 Charity Basketball Tournament, Stearns Park, Ludington
Pentwater Spring Fest Arts & Craft Show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Village Green, Pentwater
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299
MONDAY
JUNETEENTH
GOVERNMENT
WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
West Shore Educational Service District, 5 p.m., 2130 W. U.S. 10, Ludington
Ludington Area School District, 6 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave.
EVENTS
Summerween, 1 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington
Independent Potter 102, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Planning Committee text committee, 9 a.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
MUSIC
Road Less Traveled, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Stringalongs jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
80 Cows, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, 8800 M-116, Ludington
EVENTS
Pesticide jug recycling day, 11 a.m.-noon, Acres Co-op, Scottville
Clyde Butcher photography exhibit, 5:30-8 p.m., Todd & Brad Reed Photography, 114 W. Ludington Ave.
Independent Potter 102, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Tech Help Club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington