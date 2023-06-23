TODAY

MUSIC

Drums for All with Josh Dunigan, 10 a.m.-noon, Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Tim Krause, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 U.S. 10, Ludington

Third Coast Swing Jazz, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, 8800 M-116

Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Live music, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Flea Roast and Ox Market, Skinner Park, Irons

Blessing of the Boats, noon-7 p.m., Waterfront Park, 391 S. William St., Ludington

Pollinators Habitat Workshop, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 5610 Poplar St., Fountain

Kitten and cat adoption event, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Mason County PAWS, 3349 W. Johnson Road

Pottery with a Purpose, 11:30 a.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Northwest Michigan for Reproductive Freedom event, 2-4:30 p.m.; starts at People’s Church at 115 W. Loomis St.; 4 p.m. march to Mason County Courthouse; 4:30 p.m. rally in support of reproductive freedom; www.nwm4reprofreedom.org

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Let Freedom Ring Patriotic Concert, 4 p.m.; 6 p.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington

Wombats, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf Course & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears

EVENTS

Flea Roast and Ox Market, Skinner Park, Irons

Kitten and cat adoption event, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Mason County PAWS, 3349 W. Johnson Road

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway, Scottville

MUSIC

Pickin’ at the Mitten acoustic song circle, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

Tie-dye Day, 1 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025