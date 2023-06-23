TODAY
MUSIC
Drums for All with Josh Dunigan, 10 a.m.-noon, Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Tim Krause, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 U.S. 10, Ludington
Third Coast Swing Jazz, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, 8800 M-116
Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Live music, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Flea Roast and Ox Market, Skinner Park, Irons
Blessing of the Boats, noon-7 p.m., Waterfront Park, 391 S. William St., Ludington
Pollinators Habitat Workshop, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 5610 Poplar St., Fountain
Kitten and cat adoption event, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Mason County PAWS, 3349 W. Johnson Road
Pottery with a Purpose, 11:30 a.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Northwest Michigan for Reproductive Freedom event, 2-4:30 p.m.; starts at People’s Church at 115 W. Loomis St.; 4 p.m. march to Mason County Courthouse; 4:30 p.m. rally in support of reproductive freedom; www.nwm4reprofreedom.org
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
MUSIC
Let Freedom Ring Patriotic Concert, 4 p.m.; 6 p.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington
Wombats, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf Course & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
EVENTS
Flea Roast and Ox Market, Skinner Park, Irons
Kitten and cat adoption event, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Mason County PAWS, 3349 W. Johnson Road
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway, Scottville
MUSIC
Pickin’ at the Mitten acoustic song circle, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Tie-dye Day, 1 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025