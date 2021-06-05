TODAY
EVENTS
Mason County Garden Club Spring Plant Exchange, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Leveaux Park, Ludington
Calista Marie’s School of Dance with Miss Kaitlyn, annual recital, 3 p.m., Mason County Fairgrounds Community Building, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington; $15
COMMUNITY
Sable Dunes Audubon Society trip; 8 a.m., Mason County Airport; 8:30 a.m., Sippy Road by the stream crossing
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Calista Marie’s School of Dance with Miss Kaitlyn, annual recital, 3 p.m., Mason County Fairgrounds Community Building, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington; $15
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., Scottville Optimist Hall, 105 Green St.
COMMUNITY
Ludington Area AAUW, 6 p.m., Copeyon Park; bring dinner, beverages and a comfortable chair, and jigsaw puzzles to exchange with other members