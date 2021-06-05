TODAY

EVENTS

Mason County Garden Club Spring Plant Exchange, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Leveaux Park, Ludington

Calista Marie’s School of Dance with Miss Kaitlyn, annual recital, 3 p.m., Mason County Fairgrounds Community Building, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington; $15

COMMUNITY

Sable Dunes Audubon Society trip; 8 a.m., Mason County Airport; 8:30 a.m., Sippy Road by the stream crossing

SUNDAY

EVENTS

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., Scottville Optimist Hall, 105 Green St.

COMMUNITY

Ludington Area AAUW, 6 p.m., Copeyon Park; bring dinner, beverages and a comfortable chair, and jigsaw puzzles to exchange with other members

