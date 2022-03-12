TODAY
MUSIC
MIke Lenich with 80 Cows, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St. Ludington
Jimmy Dodson and Bill Harvey, 7-10 p.m., Ludington American Legion, 318 N. James St., Ludington; members and guests only
Redux, 7-9 p.m., Taco Bout It, 344 River St., Manistee
Distracted, 8 p.m.-midnight, SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Jamesport Brewing 22nd Anniversary Celebration, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Co., 410 S. Main St., Ludington
Shamrock window decorations crafts, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington
Rally to support people of Ukraine, 1 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Family Fun Day, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Music & Movement with Marlene and Friends, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington
Youth Sewing Group, 3:30 p.m.; P.M. Rock & Mineral Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Stix benefit for Ukraine, 5-9 p.m., Stix Restaurant, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, in Ludington; all proceeds benefit Samaritan’s Purse Ukraine Crisis Relief
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington