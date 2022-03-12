TODAY

MUSIC

MIke Lenich with 80 Cows, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St. Ludington

Jimmy Dodson and Bill Harvey, 7-10 p.m., Ludington American Legion, 318 N. James St., Ludington; members and guests only

Redux, 7-9 p.m., Taco Bout It, 344 River St., Manistee

Distracted, 8 p.m.-midnight, SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Jamesport Brewing 22nd Anniversary Celebration, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Co., 410 S. Main St., Ludington

Shamrock window decorations crafts, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington

Rally to support people of Ukraine, 1 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Family Fun Day, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Music & Movement with Marlene and Friends, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington

Youth Sewing Group, 3:30 p.m.; P.M. Rock & Mineral Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Stix benefit for Ukraine, 5-9 p.m., Stix Restaurant, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, in Ludington; all proceeds benefit Samaritan’s Purse Ukraine Crisis Relief

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Trending Food Videos