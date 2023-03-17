TODAY

MUSIC

John Merchant, 1 p.m., Antler Bar, 283 S. Hancock St., Pentwater

Adam Marth, 1-4 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

Road Less Traveled, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington

Yesterday’s Wine, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

ID10T5, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Irish Jog 5k, 10k, 9 a.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington

31st annual Family AfFair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

Flower Salt Painting Craft, 10 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Textile Art Workshop, 10 a.m.; Youth Sewing Group, 3:30 p.m.; Oversized Hoodie Sewing, 3:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Jamesport Beer Run, 1-3 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington; $10

Self-guided St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl, 11:30 a.m., Sportsman’s, The Mitten, Timbers Prime, Blu Moon Bistro, the SandBar, Q Smokehouse, Jamesport Brewing Company and Ludington Bay Brewing Co., downtown Ludington

MCE presents “The Odyssey,” 6:30 p.m., Sherman Township Hall, 3854 E. Main St., Fountain

LHS Drama presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” 7:30 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington; students and seniors $3, general admission $5

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Family Fun Day, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

LHS Drama presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” 2 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington; students and seniors $3, general admission $5

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Ludington Area School District, 6 p.m., Ludington Elementary School, 5771 W. Bryant Road

Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

MUSIC

Music & Movement with Marlene, 10:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

Invasive Species Management in and around the Ludington State Park, 7 p.m., via Zoom: friendsofludingtonstatepark.org/upcomingevents

Equinox gathering, 5 p.m.; Werq Dance Fitness, 5:30 p.m.; Teen Acting Program, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

PFLAG Manistee, 1 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St., Manistee; pflagmanistee@gmail.com

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025