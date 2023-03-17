TODAY
MUSIC
John Merchant, 1 p.m., Antler Bar, 283 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Adam Marth, 1-4 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
Road Less Traveled, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington
Yesterday’s Wine, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
ID10T5, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Irish Jog 5k, 10k, 9 a.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
31st annual Family AfFair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
Flower Salt Painting Craft, 10 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Textile Art Workshop, 10 a.m.; Youth Sewing Group, 3:30 p.m.; Oversized Hoodie Sewing, 3:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Jamesport Beer Run, 1-3 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington; $10
Self-guided St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl, 11:30 a.m., Sportsman’s, The Mitten, Timbers Prime, Blu Moon Bistro, the SandBar, Q Smokehouse, Jamesport Brewing Company and Ludington Bay Brewing Co., downtown Ludington
MCE presents “The Odyssey,” 6:30 p.m., Sherman Township Hall, 3854 E. Main St., Fountain
LHS Drama presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” 7:30 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington; students and seniors $3, general admission $5
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Family Fun Day, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
LHS Drama presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” 2 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington; students and seniors $3, general admission $5
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
Ludington Area School District, 6 p.m., Ludington Elementary School, 5771 W. Bryant Road
Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
MUSIC
Music & Movement with Marlene, 10:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Invasive Species Management in and around the Ludington State Park, 7 p.m., via Zoom: friendsofludingtonstatepark.org/upcomingevents
Equinox gathering, 5 p.m.; Werq Dance Fitness, 5:30 p.m.; Teen Acting Program, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
PFLAG Manistee, 1 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St., Manistee; pflagmanistee@gmail.com
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025