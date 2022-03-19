TODAY

MUSIC

Steel City Rovers, 1 p.m., 9 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

Pop Fiction, 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

Red Eye, 8 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., Ludington

EVENTS

Downtown Ludington St. Patrick’s Day celebration: 9 a.m. Irish Jog 5k/10k; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Follow the Rainbow Scavenger Hunt; noon-1 p.m. Shamrock Parade; 1-9 p.m. Pub Crawl, downtown Ludington

30th annual Family AfFair, drive-thru format, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mason County Central Middle School, 310 W. Beryl St., Scottville

March Reading Project, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Felted Goldfinch Pillow workshop, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

“Robin Hood,” Mason County Eastern play, 6:30 p.m., Sherman Township Hall, 3854 E. Main St., Fountain; $10 or $5 for students

“Les Misérables,” presented by the Ludington High School Drama Club and LHS Choir, 7:30 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington; $3 students and seniors, $5 general admission

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Michigan Dunes NSDAR, noon, West Michigan Research Station St., 5185 N. Oceana Drive, Hart; RSVP to Shannon Larson, belladonna315@hotmail.com

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

“Les Misérables,” presented by the Ludington High School Drama Club and LHS Choir, 2 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington; $3 students and seniors, $5 general admission

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

PFLAG Manistee virtual meeting, 1 p.m., email pflagmanistee@gmail.com for registration link

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

EVENTS

Shifting Landscapes: Communication lecture with Brian Harrison, Ph.D, 7:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Art, 107 S. Harrison St., or via Zoom, http://mcdl.pub/SL-zoom

COMMUNITY

Charity Sew, 9 a.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Trending Food Videos