TODAY
MUSIC
Steel City Rovers, 1 p.m., 9 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
Pop Fiction, 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
Red Eye, 8 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., Ludington
EVENTS
Downtown Ludington St. Patrick’s Day celebration: 9 a.m. Irish Jog 5k/10k; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Follow the Rainbow Scavenger Hunt; noon-1 p.m. Shamrock Parade; 1-9 p.m. Pub Crawl, downtown Ludington
30th annual Family AfFair, drive-thru format, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mason County Central Middle School, 310 W. Beryl St., Scottville
March Reading Project, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Felted Goldfinch Pillow workshop, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
“Robin Hood,” Mason County Eastern play, 6:30 p.m., Sherman Township Hall, 3854 E. Main St., Fountain; $10 or $5 for students
“Les Misérables,” presented by the Ludington High School Drama Club and LHS Choir, 7:30 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington; $3 students and seniors, $5 general admission
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Michigan Dunes NSDAR, noon, West Michigan Research Station St., 5185 N. Oceana Drive, Hart; RSVP to Shannon Larson, belladonna315@hotmail.com
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
“Les Misérables,” presented by the Ludington High School Drama Club and LHS Choir, 2 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington; $3 students and seniors, $5 general admission
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
PFLAG Manistee virtual meeting, 1 p.m., email pflagmanistee@gmail.com for registration link
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
EVENTS
Shifting Landscapes: Communication lecture with Brian Harrison, Ph.D, 7:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Art, 107 S. Harrison St., or via Zoom, http://mcdl.pub/SL-zoom
COMMUNITY
Charity Sew, 9 a.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington