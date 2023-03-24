TODAY

MUSIC

The Neil Diamond Legacy, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee

EVENTS

Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County: Intro to Beekeeping 101, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville

Mason-Lake Conservation District birdhouse build, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Pathfinder Library, 812 Michigan Ave., Baldwin

Bends and Brews, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.

Balloon creations, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Youth Sewing Group, 1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Family Fun Day, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

MUSIC

Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Pickin’ at the Mitten, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025