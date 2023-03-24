TODAY
MUSIC
The Neil Diamond Legacy, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
EVENTS
Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County: Intro to Beekeeping 101, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville
Mason-Lake Conservation District birdhouse build, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Pathfinder Library, 812 Michigan Ave., Baldwin
Bends and Brews, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
Balloon creations, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Youth Sewing Group, 1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Family Fun Day, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
MUSIC
Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Pickin’ at the Mitten, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025