TODAY

MUSIC

Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Clothes Pin People with Deb Borema, noon-1:30 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington

Cabin Fever Stew Cook-off and Silent Auction, 1-3 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 W. State St.; $5 entry fee, $5 taster fee

“Children of Summer” opening exhibit, 5-7 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee; www.ramsdelltheatre.org

Revive Night, 6:30 p.m., Red Rooster Coffee & Community, 207 S. James St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Family Fun Day, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Auditions for Manistee Civic Players’ “You Know I Can’t Hear You When the Water’s Running,” 7-9 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, Room A, 101 Maple St., Manistee

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

