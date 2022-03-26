TODAY
MUSIC
Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Clothes Pin People with Deb Borema, noon-1:30 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington
Cabin Fever Stew Cook-off and Silent Auction, 1-3 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 W. State St.; $5 entry fee, $5 taster fee
“Children of Summer” opening exhibit, 5-7 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee; www.ramsdelltheatre.org
Revive Night, 6:30 p.m., Red Rooster Coffee & Community, 207 S. James St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Family Fun Day, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Auditions for Manistee Civic Players’ “You Know I Can’t Hear You When the Water’s Running,” 7-9 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, Room A, 101 Maple St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington