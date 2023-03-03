TODAY
MUSIC
Mal Shinn, 7-10 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
Better Desire, 10 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Spring CommUnity Auction online biding: https://mccef.betterworld.org
Youth sewing group, 1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Annual community auction, 6 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m., Covenant Christian School, 2980 U.S. 10, Ludington
“Footloose,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
COMMUNITY
Hola! Storytelling and activities, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
Mason County Democrats, 6 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 2980 U.S. 10, Ludington
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Family Fun Day, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
“Footloose,” 2 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Amber Township Board, 5:30 p.m., Amber Town Hall, 171 S. Amber Toad, Scottville
EVENTS
Teen acting program with Kara Rose, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Honor Guard, 6 p.m., Ludington American Legion, 318 N. James St.
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025