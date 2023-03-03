TODAY

MUSIC

Mal Shinn, 7-10 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington

Better Desire, 10 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Spring CommUnity Auction online biding: https://mccef.betterworld.org

Youth sewing group, 1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Annual community auction, 6 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m., Covenant Christian School, 2980 U.S. 10, Ludington

“Footloose,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

COMMUNITY

Hola! Storytelling and activities, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

Mason County Democrats, 6 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 2980 U.S. 10, Ludington

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Family Fun Day, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

“Footloose,” 2 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Amber Township Board, 5:30 p.m., Amber Town Hall, 171 S. Amber Toad, Scottville

EVENTS

Teen acting program with Kara Rose, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Honor Guard, 6 p.m., Ludington American Legion, 318 N. James St.

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025