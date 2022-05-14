TODAY

MUSIC

Jimmy Dodson solo acoustic, 1-4 p.m., Emerson Lake Inn, 7786 U.S. 10, Walhalla

Better Desire, 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

Redux, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears

EVENTS

Blessing of the Bikes, Baldwin Community Airport, Baldwin Municipal Airport

Free Soil/Meade clean-up day, 8 a.m.-noon, vacant lot across from Free Soil Post Office

Youth sewing group, 10 a.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

2nd Congressional Democratic Meeting, 10 a.m. luncheon; 2 p.m. guest speaker Terry Sabo, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington; $20 for party members; $32 for Sabo tickets

Finger-puppets with Deb Borema, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Annual Gala, 5:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee; tickets: crm.bloomerang.co/HostedDonation

MCC Middle School play: “Almost History: That Whole Space-Time Continuum Thing,” doors 7 p.m.; curtain 7:30 p.m., A.O. Carlson Gym, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville; $5 for adults, $4 for students

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

Mason County Republican Party, 6:30 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Ludington Ave.; public is welcome

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Blessing of the Bikes, Baldwin Community Airport, Baldwin Municipal Airport

Family Fun Sunday, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., John M. Eaton Board Room, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

EVENTS

Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

American Legion Auxiliary steak dinner, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington; members and female guests only

Trending Food Videos