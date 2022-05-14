TODAY
MUSIC
Jimmy Dodson solo acoustic, 1-4 p.m., Emerson Lake Inn, 7786 U.S. 10, Walhalla
Better Desire, 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
Redux, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
EVENTS
Blessing of the Bikes, Baldwin Community Airport, Baldwin Municipal Airport
Free Soil/Meade clean-up day, 8 a.m.-noon, vacant lot across from Free Soil Post Office
Youth sewing group, 10 a.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
2nd Congressional Democratic Meeting, 10 a.m. luncheon; 2 p.m. guest speaker Terry Sabo, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington; $20 for party members; $32 for Sabo tickets
Finger-puppets with Deb Borema, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Annual Gala, 5:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee; tickets: crm.bloomerang.co/HostedDonation
MCC Middle School play: “Almost History: That Whole Space-Time Continuum Thing,” doors 7 p.m.; curtain 7:30 p.m., A.O. Carlson Gym, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville; $5 for adults, $4 for students
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
Mason County Republican Party, 6:30 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Ludington Ave.; public is welcome
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Blessing of the Bikes, Baldwin Community Airport, Baldwin Municipal Airport
Family Fun Sunday, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., John M. Eaton Board Room, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
EVENTS
Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
American Legion Auxiliary steak dinner, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington; members and female guests only