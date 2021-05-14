TODAY
EVENTS
Mason County Central prom, 8-10 p.m., Spartan Community Field; MCC juniors/seniors only
I Want to Learn auction to benefit St. Simon’s twinned school in Haiti; visit www.charityauction.bid/i-want-to-learn to participate
COMMUNITY
Fin & Feather Club spring cleanup, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 3276 N. Darr Road
Friends of Nordhouse Dunes cleanup, noon-4 p.m., Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area
SUNDAY
COMMUNITY
PFLAG Manistee meeting, call (313) 670-2613
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., Optimist Hall, 105 Green St.
Mason County Central School Board, 7 p.m., public access via Google Meet
Mason County Eastern School Board, 7:30 p.m., 18 S. Main St., Custer
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., Ludington High School Library, 508 N. Washington Ave.
EVENTS
Community blood drive, 3-7 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 Nelson Road, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Pentwater Lake Association Zoom meeting; 6:30 p.m., email lcavazos5939@charter.net for info