TODAY
MUSIC
M&M: Mike Snell and Mike Lenich, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road
Let There be Rock AC/DC tribute band, special guest Rock Hard, 8-11 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
Larry Bialik Band, 7-11 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
CPL class, all day, Fin & Feather Club, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville; $100 for non-members; registration required: 231-907-8330
Amber Township Clean-up Day, 8 a.m.-noon, Amber Town Hall, 171 S. Amber Road, Scottville
Bends & Brews, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington
West Shore Community College commencement, 11 a.m.; 2 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
Brews & Beats, noon-6 p.m., Village Green, Pentwater
Manistee Civic Players present “A Bad Year for Tomatoes,” 7:30 p.m., Ramdsell Theatre, 101 Maple St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
MUSIC
Fly Lite Gemini, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
EVENTS
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Manistee Civic Players present “A Bad Year for Tomatoes,” 2 p.m., Ramdsell Theatre, 101 Maple St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
MUSIC
Pickin’ at the Mitten acoustic song circle, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
102nd Dist. State House Rep. Curt VanderWall, 9-10 a.m., Manistee County Building, 415 Third St., Manistee; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St., Scottville; 1:30-2:30 p.m., Hart City Hall, 407 S. State St., Hart; 3:30-4:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library; 3900 W. White Lake Drive, Whitehall
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Book club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
AAUW, 7 p.m., Mason County Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave.; presenter: Rebecca Berringer
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025