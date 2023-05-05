TODAY

MUSIC

M&M: Mike Snell and Mike Lenich, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road

Let There be Rock AC/DC tribute band, special guest Rock Hard, 8-11 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

Larry Bialik Band, 7-11 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

CPL class, all day, Fin & Feather Club, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville; $100 for non-members; registration required: 231-907-8330

Amber Township Clean-up Day, 8 a.m.-noon, Amber Town Hall, 171 S. Amber Road, Scottville

Bends & Brews, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington

West Shore Community College commencement, 11 a.m.; 2 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Brews & Beats, noon-6 p.m., Village Green, Pentwater

Manistee Civic Players present “A Bad Year for Tomatoes,” 7:30 p.m., Ramdsell Theatre, 101 Maple St., Manistee

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Fly Lite Gemini, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears

EVENTS

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Manistee Civic Players present “A Bad Year for Tomatoes,” 2 p.m., Ramdsell Theatre, 101 Maple St., Manistee

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

MUSIC

Pickin’ at the Mitten acoustic song circle, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

102nd Dist. State House Rep. Curt VanderWall, 9-10 a.m., Manistee County Building, 415 Third St., Manistee; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St., Scottville; 1:30-2:30 p.m., Hart City Hall, 407 S. State St., Hart; 3:30-4:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library; 3900 W. White Lake Drive, Whitehall

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Book club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

AAUW, 7 p.m., Mason County Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave.; presenter: Rebecca Berringer

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025

Tags