TODAY
EVENTS
Used book sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Tinkham Ave.; masks required
Hunter’s Dinner Fundraiser, 5:30-7 p.m., or until food runs out, Evergreen Covenant Church, 7396 S. Evergreen Road, Branch
Hunter’s ham dinner, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Ruby Creek Conservation and Recreation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch Twp.; $10 per person
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Used book sale, noon-3 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Tinkham Ave.; masks required
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
West Shore Community College Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., John M. Eaton Board Room, 3000 N. Stiles Road
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
EVENTS
Shifting Landscapes public lecture series on epidemiology, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington