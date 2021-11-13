TODAY

EVENTS

Used book sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Tinkham Ave.; masks required

Hunter’s Dinner Fundraiser, 5:30-7 p.m., or until food runs out, Evergreen Covenant Church, 7396 S. Evergreen Road, Branch

Hunter’s ham dinner, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Ruby Creek Conservation and Recreation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch Twp.; $10 per person

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Used book sale, noon-3 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Tinkham Ave.; masks required

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

West Shore Community College Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., John M. Eaton Board Room, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

EVENTS

Shifting Landscapes public lecture series on epidemiology, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

