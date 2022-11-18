TODAY
MUSIC
Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St.
EVENTS
Closet2Closet sale to benefit veterans, 9 a.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Indoor book sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; proceeds support children’s programming; (231) 843-8465
Holiday paint with Julie Tews, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.; $50
Super Duo Bead Wrap Bracelet Workshop with Marybeth Long; Italic calligraphy workshop with Ellen Niemann, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
LHS Drama presents “Our Town,” 7:30 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave.; $5 or $3 for students and seniors
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Thanksgiving dinner for seniors, noon-2 p.m., Optimist Club, Green Street, Scottville
EVENTS
LHS Drama presents “Our Town,” 2 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave.; $5 or $3 for students and seniors
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington