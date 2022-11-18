TODAY

MUSIC

Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St.

EVENTS

Closet2Closet sale to benefit veterans, 9 a.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Indoor book sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; proceeds support children’s programming; (231) 843-8465

Holiday paint with Julie Tews, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.; $50

Super Duo Bead Wrap Bracelet Workshop with Marybeth Long; Italic calligraphy workshop with Ellen Niemann, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

LHS Drama presents “Our Town,” 7:30 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave.; $5 or $3 for students and seniors

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Thanksgiving dinner for seniors, noon-2 p.m., Optimist Club, Green Street, Scottville

EVENTS

LHS Drama presents “Our Town,” 2 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave.; $5 or $3 for students and seniors

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

