TODAY
MUSIC
Michigan Mandolin Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S.Harrison St.; $10 in advance, $15 at the door
Karaoke and D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Ludington High School presents “Gifted,” 7:30 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington; students, seniors $3; general admission $5
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
SUNDAY
MUSIC
The Ball Brothers Christmas concert, 3 p.m., Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 E. Bryant Road, Ludington
EVENTS
Thanksgiving dinner for seniors, noon-2 p.m., Scottville Optimist Hall, 105 Green St., Scottville; drive-thru
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Ludington High School presents “Gifted,” 2 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington; students, seniors $3; general admission $5
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
COMMUNITY
Charity Sew, 9 a.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington