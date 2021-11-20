TODAY

MUSIC

Michigan Mandolin Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S.Harrison St.; $10 in advance, $15 at the door

Karaoke and D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Ludington High School presents “Gifted,” 7:30 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington; students, seniors $3; general admission $5

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

SUNDAY

MUSIC

The Ball Brothers Christmas concert, 3 p.m., Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 E. Bryant Road, Ludington

EVENTS

Thanksgiving dinner for seniors, noon-2 p.m., Scottville Optimist Hall, 105 Green St., Scottville; drive-thru

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Ludington High School presents “Gifted,” 2 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington; students, seniors $3; general admission $5

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

COMMUNITY

Charity Sew, 9 a.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

