TODAY

MUSIC

Karaoke with Jason, 7 p.m., American Legion, 318 N. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Small Business Saturday, throughout downtown Ludington

Christmas in the Village, downtown Pentwater

Kegs For Cash to benefit Lakeshore Food Club, Sportsman’s Restaurant, 111 W. Ludington Ave.

Online Christmas auction to benefit Haitian school children K-8, 8 a.m. through noon, Saturday, Dec. 4; auctria.events/ChristmasAuctionForHaiti

Singletrack Showdown Bicycle Race, registration 8 a.m., Spindrift; race 10 a.m.; www.bikereg.com/singletrack-showdown

Annual Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Red Door Gallery, 416 S. James St., Ludington

Enchanted Yule Bazaar, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Four Directions Alchemy, 507 E. Dowland St., Ludington

Christmas Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Village Green, Pentwater

Aglow on the Avenue holiday parade, 6 p.m., Ludington Avenue from Gaylord Avenue to Harrison Street, downtown Ludington

Ludington Tree Lighting, following Aglow on the Avenue parade

Visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, 7 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Outdoor Christmas Tree Lighting, 5 p.m., St. Paul United Methodist Church, 3212 W. Kinney Road, Riverton Township

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

open a.a. Group, 6 p.m., Fountian Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain. For more information, call Mikey at 269-967-3026

MONDAY

EVENTS

Vaccine clinic and celebration, 3-5 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. State St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Trending Food Videos