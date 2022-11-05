TODAY
Cheryl Wolfram, noon-2 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 U.S. 10, Ludington
Electric Red, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
MUSIC
O.J. DeJonge Middle School/Ludington High School Choir, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave.
EVENTS
Holiday Arts & Crafts Show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington
Auxiliary Vendor Holiday Show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
LACA Regional High School Art Exhibit reception, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; West Shore ESD’s “Grateful Hands” exhibit reception, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Italic calligraphy workshop with Ellen Niemann, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Pinch Pots workshop with Eli Gezequel, 1:30-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Lakeshore Pyrate Heads, 11 a.m.-noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Mason County Central presents “Alice in Wonderland,” 7:30 p.m., A.O. Carlson Gym, 300 W. Broadway, Scottville; $3 for students; $4 for college students; $9 for general public
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Mason County Central presents “Alice in Wonderland,” 2 p.m., A.O. Carlson Gym, 300 W. Broadway, Scottville; $3 for students; $4 for college students; $9 for general public
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington