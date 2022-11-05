TODAY

Cheryl Wolfram, noon-2 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 U.S. 10, Ludington

Electric Red, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

MUSIC

O.J. DeJonge Middle School/Ludington High School Choir, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave.

EVENTS

Holiday Arts & Crafts Show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington

Auxiliary Vendor Holiday Show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

LACA Regional High School Art Exhibit reception, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; West Shore ESD’s “Grateful Hands” exhibit reception, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Italic calligraphy workshop with Ellen Niemann, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Pinch Pots workshop with Eli Gezequel, 1:30-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Lakeshore Pyrate Heads, 11 a.m.-noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Mason County Central presents “Alice in Wonderland,” 7:30 p.m., A.O. Carlson Gym, 300 W. Broadway, Scottville; $3 for students; $4 for college students; $9 for general public

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Mason County Central presents “Alice in Wonderland,” 2 p.m., A.O. Carlson Gym, 300 W. Broadway, Scottville; $3 for students; $4 for college students; $9 for general public

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Trending Food Videos