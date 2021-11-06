TODAY
MUSIC
Live music, 8-11 p.m., 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Recycle Creation Station with Kathy Radtke, 11 a.m.-noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
American Legion Auxiliary Craft and Vendor Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Turkey Bingo, 6 p.m., doors 3 p.m., Knights of Columbus 2199, 109 Washington St., Hart
Mason County Central presents “Sense & Sensibility,” 7:30 p.m., A.O. Carlson Gym, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Veterans Day/All Saints Day Mass with Michigan 2nd Cavalry Civil War Re-Enactors, 11:30 a.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 301 N. James St.
Family Fun Sunday, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Mason County Central presents “Sense & Sensibility,” 2 p.m., A.O. Carlson Gym, 300 W. Broadway, Scottville
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, special meeting, Administration, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
MUSIC
Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Shifting Landscapes lecture series on the science of vaccines, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Pere Marquette Rock & Mineral Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Ludington Area AAUW, 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington
American Legion Unit 76 Auxiliary, 7 p.m., Edwin H. Ewing American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington