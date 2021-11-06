TODAY

MUSIC

Live music, 8-11 p.m., 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Recycle Creation Station with Kathy Radtke, 11 a.m.-noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

American Legion Auxiliary Craft and Vendor Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Turkey Bingo, 6 p.m., doors 3 p.m., Knights of Columbus 2199, 109 Washington St., Hart

Mason County Central presents “Sense & Sensibility,” 7:30 p.m., A.O. Carlson Gym, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Veterans Day/All Saints Day Mass with Michigan 2nd Cavalry Civil War Re-Enactors, 11:30 a.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 301 N. James St.

Family Fun Sunday, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Mason County Central presents “Sense & Sensibility,” 2 p.m., A.O. Carlson Gym, 300 W. Broadway, Scottville

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, special meeting, Administration, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

MUSIC

Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

Shifting Landscapes lecture series on the science of vaccines, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Pere Marquette Rock & Mineral Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Ludington Area AAUW, 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington

American Legion Unit 76 Auxiliary, 7 p.m., Edwin H. Ewing American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

