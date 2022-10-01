TODAY

MUSIC

Redux, 4-7 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 U.S. 10, Ludington

Soul Patch, 9 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave., Ludington

EVENTS

Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. Promise Garden Ceremony, 10:15 a.m. walk, Waterfront Park, Ludington; Rachel Dober, (231) 267.6115, redober@alz.org; act.alz.org/MasonCounty

Citizens to Support MI Women and Children rally, noon-2 p.m., Mason County Courthouse, 304 E. Ludington Ave.

3D Printer Workshop, 12:30-3 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Northwest Michigan for Reproductive Freedom Rally, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Rotary Park, Ludington

Cages of Carnage actor and security auditions, noon-4 p.m., former Camp Sauble State Prison, 4058 E. Free Soil Road

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Ukulele groove strumming workshop with Victoria Vox, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Victoria Vox ukulele concert, 3 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; $10

EVENTS

Family Fun Day, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

MUSIC

Music & Movement with Melinda, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

