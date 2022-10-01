TODAY
MUSIC
Redux, 4-7 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 U.S. 10, Ludington
Soul Patch, 9 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave., Ludington
EVENTS
Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. Promise Garden Ceremony, 10:15 a.m. walk, Waterfront Park, Ludington; Rachel Dober, (231) 267.6115, redober@alz.org; act.alz.org/MasonCounty
Citizens to Support MI Women and Children rally, noon-2 p.m., Mason County Courthouse, 304 E. Ludington Ave.
3D Printer Workshop, 12:30-3 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Northwest Michigan for Reproductive Freedom Rally, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Rotary Park, Ludington
Cages of Carnage actor and security auditions, noon-4 p.m., former Camp Sauble State Prison, 4058 E. Free Soil Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
MUSIC
Ukulele groove strumming workshop with Victoria Vox, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Victoria Vox ukulele concert, 3 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; $10
EVENTS
Family Fun Day, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
MUSIC
Music & Movement with Melinda, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington