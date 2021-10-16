TODAY

MUSIC

Redux, 6-9 p.m., North Channel Brewing, 86 Washington St., Manistee

EVENTS

Haunted Village, 3 p.m., 1687 S. Lakeshore Drive, Pere Marquette Twp.

Scottville Beekeepers’ Sweet Taste of Mason County, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Oil Painting class with Justin David Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Family Fun Day, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., John M. Eaton Board Room, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

EVENTS

Shifting Landscapes lecture series with philosopher Stephen Esquith, 7-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Mug Club Night, 5-10 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

