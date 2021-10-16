TODAY
MUSIC
Redux, 6-9 p.m., North Channel Brewing, 86 Washington St., Manistee
EVENTS
Haunted Village, 3 p.m., 1687 S. Lakeshore Drive, Pere Marquette Twp.
Scottville Beekeepers’ Sweet Taste of Mason County, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Oil Painting class with Justin David Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Family Fun Day, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., John M. Eaton Board Room, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
EVENTS
Shifting Landscapes lecture series with philosopher Stephen Esquith, 7-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Mug Club Night, 5-10 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington