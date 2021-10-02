TODAY

MUSIC

Shotman, 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

Gary Truxton and the Pine Stump Savages, 5 p.m., Wenger Pavilion, downtown Baldwin

EVENTS

Lake County Sesquicentennial Celebration: Lake County History Day, noon-4 p.m., Lake County Historical Museum; tea party, 1 p.m., Luther Lions Club; founders tribute, 5 p.m., Wenger Pavilion

Garden tractor dead boat pull, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Western Michigan Old Engine Club grounds, Riverside Park, 700 S. Scottville Road

Fall Festival hosted by Sanders Meats, noon-4 p.m., 237 S. Main St., Custer

Soup and Sweets supper, fundraiser for local mission needs, 5:30-7 p.m., Evergreen Covenant Church, 7396 S. Evergreen Road, Branch

Pop-up art gallery, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 918 Pine St., Ludington

CPL class, all day, Fin & Feather Club of Mason County, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville; $50 for members, $100 for non-members; register: (231) 907-8330

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Oil Painting class with Justin David Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Johnny’s Bandstand sculpture dedication, 2 p.m., Mason County Eastern Schools, 18 Custer Road, Custer

Serve Ludington Day united worship service, 10 a.m., Oriole Field, Ludington

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington DDA, 3 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

EVENTS

Music & Movement with Melinda from Kindermusik, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

