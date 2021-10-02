TODAY
MUSIC
Shotman, 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
Gary Truxton and the Pine Stump Savages, 5 p.m., Wenger Pavilion, downtown Baldwin
EVENTS
Lake County Sesquicentennial Celebration: Lake County History Day, noon-4 p.m., Lake County Historical Museum; tea party, 1 p.m., Luther Lions Club; founders tribute, 5 p.m., Wenger Pavilion
Garden tractor dead boat pull, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Western Michigan Old Engine Club grounds, Riverside Park, 700 S. Scottville Road
Fall Festival hosted by Sanders Meats, noon-4 p.m., 237 S. Main St., Custer
Soup and Sweets supper, fundraiser for local mission needs, 5:30-7 p.m., Evergreen Covenant Church, 7396 S. Evergreen Road, Branch
Pop-up art gallery, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 918 Pine St., Ludington
CPL class, all day, Fin & Feather Club of Mason County, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville; $50 for members, $100 for non-members; register: (231) 907-8330
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Oil Painting class with Justin David Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Johnny’s Bandstand sculpture dedication, 2 p.m., Mason County Eastern Schools, 18 Custer Road, Custer
Serve Ludington Day united worship service, 10 a.m., Oriole Field, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington DDA, 3 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
EVENTS
Music & Movement with Melinda from Kindermusik, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington