TODAY

MUSIC

Nick Veine, noon-2 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 U.S. 10, Ludington

Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Book walk, 11 a.m.-noon, Charles Mears State Park, Pentwater

Rock Painting with Deb Borema, noon-1:30 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Pinch Pots workshop with Eli Gezequel, 1:30-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Haunted Village, 2-5 p.m., Historic White Pine Village, 1687 S. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington; adults $12; kids 3-13 $8, kids 3 and younger $10

Camp Sauble: Cages of Carnage haunted prison, 7:30 p.m., 4058 E. Free Soil Road

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

St. Joseph, St. Vincent Polish dinner, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 2349 W. Jackson Road, Hart

Family Fun Day, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Fleece pants sewing workshop, Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

MUSIC

Music & Movement with Marlene, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

Author Fred Carlisle, 4:30 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

