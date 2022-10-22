TODAY
MUSIC
Nick Veine, noon-2 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 U.S. 10, Ludington
Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Book walk, 11 a.m.-noon, Charles Mears State Park, Pentwater
Rock Painting with Deb Borema, noon-1:30 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Pinch Pots workshop with Eli Gezequel, 1:30-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Haunted Village, 2-5 p.m., Historic White Pine Village, 1687 S. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington; adults $12; kids 3-13 $8, kids 3 and younger $10
Camp Sauble: Cages of Carnage haunted prison, 7:30 p.m., 4058 E. Free Soil Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
St. Joseph, St. Vincent Polish dinner, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 2349 W. Jackson Road, Hart
Family Fun Day, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Fleece pants sewing workshop, Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
MUSIC
Music & Movement with Marlene, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Author Fred Carlisle, 4:30 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington