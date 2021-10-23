TODAY

MUSIC

Irish Night featuring CrossBow, 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Theatre, 101 Maple St., Manistee; www.ramsdelltheatre.org

EVENTS

Applefest, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Simon Catholic Church, 702 E. Bryant Road, Ludington

TWIG bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road

Autumn Tree Walk, 10 a.m.-noon, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington; start at the warming shelter

Painting Halloween Rocks with Deb Borema, 1-3 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

“Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Camp Sauble: Cages of Carnage haunted prison, 7:30 p.m., 4058 E. Free Soil Road, fundraiser for Free-Soil/Meade fire departments

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Family Fun Day Sunday, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington

Oil Painting class with Justin David Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

“Clue,” 2 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 5 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., Ludington City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Mug Club Night, 5-10 p.m., The Mitten Bar, 109 W. Ludington Ave., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

