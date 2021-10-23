TODAY
MUSIC
Irish Night featuring CrossBow, 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Theatre, 101 Maple St., Manistee; www.ramsdelltheatre.org
EVENTS
Applefest, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Simon Catholic Church, 702 E. Bryant Road, Ludington
TWIG bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road
Autumn Tree Walk, 10 a.m.-noon, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington; start at the warming shelter
Painting Halloween Rocks with Deb Borema, 1-3 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
“Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
Camp Sauble: Cages of Carnage haunted prison, 7:30 p.m., 4058 E. Free Soil Road, fundraiser for Free-Soil/Meade fire departments
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Family Fun Day Sunday, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington
Oil Painting class with Justin David Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
“Clue,” 2 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 5 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., Ludington City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Mug Club Night, 5-10 p.m., The Mitten Bar, 109 W. Ludington Ave., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington