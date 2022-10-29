TODAY
MUSIC
Redux, 4-7 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 U.S. 10, Ludington
County Line Band, 7-11 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Night of Fright 8, 8-11 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Brownstate, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Alley Bar, 223 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Sweet Taste of Mason County, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington; www.scottvillebeekeepers.org
Pumpkin painting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Italic calligraphy workshop with Ellen Niemann, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Mason County PAWS adoptathon, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Wags to Wiskers, 4815 W. U.S. 10, Ludington; $20 reduced adoption fee; www.masoncountypaws.org
Halloween party fundraiser for MCE, noon-8 p.m., Mel’s Long Lake Cabins, 7414 U.S. 10, Branch Twp.
Trunk-or-treat, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 765 W. U.S. 10, Scottville
Trunk-or-treat, 6-8 p.m., Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St.
Trick-or-treating: Downtown Ludington, 2 p.m.; downtown Scottville, 6-8 p.m.
Camp Sauble: Cages of Carnage haunted prison, 7:30 p.m., 4058 E. Free Soil Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
MUSIC
The Thurstons: Worship concert, 10 a.m., Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington
EVENTS
Family Fun Day, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Trunk-or-treat fundraiser for Ludington Girls Basketball, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Elementary School, 5771 W. Bryant Road, Ludington
Trunk-or-treat, 2-4 p.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
HAPPY HALLOWEEN!
MUSIC
Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Trunk-or-treat, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Paul United Methodist Church, 3212 W. Kinney Road, Riverton Twp.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington