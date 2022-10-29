TODAY

MUSIC

Redux, 4-7 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 U.S. 10, Ludington

County Line Band, 7-11 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Night of Fright 8, 8-11 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Brownstate, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Alley Bar, 223 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Sweet Taste of Mason County, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington; www.scottvillebeekeepers.org

Pumpkin painting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Italic calligraphy workshop with Ellen Niemann, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Mason County PAWS adoptathon, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Wags to Wiskers, 4815 W. U.S. 10, Ludington; $20 reduced adoption fee; www.masoncountypaws.org

Halloween party fundraiser for MCE, noon-8 p.m., Mel’s Long Lake Cabins, 7414 U.S. 10, Branch Twp.

Trunk-or-treat, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 765 W. U.S. 10, Scottville

Trunk-or-treat, 6-8 p.m., Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St.

Trick-or-treating: Downtown Ludington, 2 p.m.; downtown Scottville, 6-8 p.m.

Camp Sauble: Cages of Carnage haunted prison, 7:30 p.m., 4058 E. Free Soil Road

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

MUSIC

The Thurstons: Worship concert, 10 a.m., Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington

EVENTS

Family Fun Day, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Trunk-or-treat fundraiser for Ludington Girls Basketball, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Elementary School, 5771 W. Bryant Road, Ludington

Trunk-or-treat, 2-4 p.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

MUSIC

Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

Trunk-or-treat, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Paul United Methodist Church, 3212 W. Kinney Road, Riverton Twp.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

