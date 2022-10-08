TODAY
MUSIC
Mike Lenich & Debbie Chase, 1-4 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Bebop Spartans with Carmen Bradford, 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
Onager, 8 p.m., Skinner Park Hall, 5047 W. 10 1/2 Mile Road, Irons
EVENTS
CPL class, all day, Fin & Feather Club, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville; (231) 907-8330
Household hazardous waste disposal for Lake County residents, 9 a.m.-noon, Wenger Pavilion, Baldwin
LACA Art Supply Garage Sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Pentwater Oktoberfest Classic Car and Hot Rod Show, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Home Tour to benefit COVE, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., various locations; $20 ages 13 and older, Pentwater
Bubba’s Workshop, 11 a.m.-noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Cages of Carnage actor and security auditions, noon-4 p.m., former Camp Sauble State Prison, 4058 E. Free Soil Road
Fall Festival, 1-5 p.m., Lake Michigan beach house, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington; www.friendsofludingtonstatepark.org
#WillStrong Charity Euchre Tournament, 2 p.m. doors, 3 p.m. check-in ends, 3:15 p.m. seating, 3:30 p.m. games begin, Treetop Meadows, 5230 W. Angling Road, Ludington; proceeds benefit the WillStrong Foundation
Chili cook-off, 5:30 p.m., Ruby Creek Conservation and Recreation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch; $5; Janet DeYoung (231) 233-4637
Night Owl Party breast cancer fundraiser, 6 p.m.-midnight, Skinner Park Hall, 5047 W. 10 1/2 Mile Road, Irons; tickets $15 in advance, $20 dame day; (616) 802-8229.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Family Fun Day, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Fleece hoodie sewing workshop, oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
PFLAG, 1 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St., Manistee
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
MUSIC
Music & Movement with Marlene, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Voter Jeopardy, 1 p.m., Wagoner Senior Center, 260 St. Mary S. Pkwy., Manistee; www.lwvmanisteecounty.org
P.M. Rock & Mineral Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Ludington AAUW, 6:30 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 127 E. Ludington Ave.
American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Pere Marquette Charter Township Board, 4 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 Pere Marquette Hwy.
MUSIC
String-A-Longs community jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
EVENTS
Knittin’ at the Mitten, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.