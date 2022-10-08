TODAY

MUSIC

Mike Lenich & Debbie Chase, 1-4 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington

Bebop Spartans with Carmen Bradford, 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Onager, 8 p.m., Skinner Park Hall, 5047 W. 10 1/2 Mile Road, Irons

EVENTS

CPL class, all day, Fin & Feather Club, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville; (231) 907-8330

Household hazardous waste disposal for Lake County residents, 9 a.m.-noon, Wenger Pavilion, Baldwin

LACA Art Supply Garage Sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Pentwater Oktoberfest Classic Car and Hot Rod Show, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Home Tour to benefit COVE, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., various locations; $20 ages 13 and older, Pentwater

Bubba’s Workshop, 11 a.m.-noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Cages of Carnage actor and security auditions, noon-4 p.m., former Camp Sauble State Prison, 4058 E. Free Soil Road

Fall Festival, 1-5 p.m., Lake Michigan beach house, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington; www.friendsofludingtonstatepark.org

#WillStrong Charity Euchre Tournament, 2 p.m. doors, 3 p.m. check-in ends, 3:15 p.m. seating, 3:30 p.m. games begin, Treetop Meadows, 5230 W. Angling Road, Ludington; proceeds benefit the WillStrong Foundation

Chili cook-off, 5:30 p.m., Ruby Creek Conservation and Recreation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch; $5; Janet DeYoung (231) 233-4637

Night Owl Party breast cancer fundraiser, 6 p.m.-midnight, Skinner Park Hall, 5047 W. 10 1/2 Mile Road, Irons; tickets $15 in advance, $20 dame day; (616) 802-8229.

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Family Fun Day, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Fleece hoodie sewing workshop, oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

PFLAG, 1 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St., Manistee

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

MUSIC

Music & Movement with Marlene, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

Voter Jeopardy, 1 p.m., Wagoner Senior Center, 260 St. Mary S. Pkwy., Manistee; www.lwvmanisteecounty.org

P.M. Rock & Mineral Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Ludington AAUW, 6:30 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 127 E. Ludington Ave.

American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St.

TUESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Pere Marquette Charter Township Board, 4 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 Pere Marquette Hwy.

MUSIC

String-A-Longs community jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

EVENTS

Knittin’ at the Mitten, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

