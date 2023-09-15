TODAY
MUSIC
Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St.
EVENTS
Popup Nature Tables, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House or Hamlin Dam
Young Children Nature Walk, 10 a.m., Cedar Campground Host Site
Scottville Fall Celebration, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Downtown Scottville and Riverside Park
Ludington Petunia Parade Community Appreciation Day, 12-2 p.m., Rotary Park
COMMUNITY
Lego Block Party, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. and 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Youth sewing with Deb Borema, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Bees and fruits with Christofferson Farms, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
SUNDAY
COMMUNITY
Oil painting with Justin David Gustafson, 1-3 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Sunday Family Fun Day, 12-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Custer Township Board, 1:30 p.m., Custer Township Hall, 1950 E. U.S. 10
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., LASD Administration Building, 8098 E. Tinkham
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School Library, 300 W. Broadway
Mason County Eastern Board of Education, 7 p.m., 18 S. Main St., Custer
Free Soil Township Board, 7:30 p.m., Free Soil/Meade Fire Hall, 2613 E. Michigan St.
COMMUNITY
Music & Movement with John Marek, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Medicare Educational Event with Smith & Eddy, 1 p.m., Ludington Area Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington
Grief Share, 6-7:30 p.m., Radiant Church, 409 S. Washington Ave.
The Artists Way workshop with Lisa Lehman, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.