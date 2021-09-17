TODAY
MUSIC
Redux, 6-9 p.m., North Channel Brewing, 86 Washington St., Manistee
EVENTS
Amber Township Clean-up Day, 8 a.m.-noon, Amber Town Hall, 171 S. Amber Road; James Gallie (231) 757-0377.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 10:30 a.m., Waterfront Park; registration 9:30 a.m.
Carol Marshall, “Memories of Me” art-quilt workshop, 10 a.m.-4p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
End of Summer Celebration, 1-3 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Decorating supper bags for the Kids Food Basket Program, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Mason County Eastern class of 1970 reunion, 6 p.m., Custer VFW, 2022 State St., Custer
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Mason County Eastern class of 1970 reunion, 10 a.m., Custer VFW, 2022 State St., Custer
Family Fun Day Sunday, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington
Oil Painting class with Justin David Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant, 4 p.m, Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Blessing of the Animals, 1:30 p.m., Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., John M. Eaton Board Room, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road, Scottville
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, special meeting, 5 p.m., 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., Optimist Hall, 105 Green St.
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
EVENTS
Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Medicare educational seminar, 2 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington
Mug Club Night, 5-10 p.m., The Mitten Bar, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
Yoga, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Pentwater Lake Association, 6:30 p.m., email PlaPress2021@gmail.com for meeting address