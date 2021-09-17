TODAY

MUSIC

Redux, 6-9 p.m., North Channel Brewing, 86 Washington St., Manistee

EVENTS

Amber Township Clean-up Day, 8 a.m.-noon, Amber Town Hall, 171 S. Amber Road; James Gallie (231) 757-0377.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 10:30 a.m., Waterfront Park; registration 9:30 a.m.

Carol Marshall, “Memories of Me” art-quilt workshop, 10 a.m.-4p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

End of Summer Celebration, 1-3 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Decorating supper bags for the Kids Food Basket Program, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Mason County Eastern class of 1970 reunion, 6 p.m., Custer VFW, 2022 State St., Custer

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Mason County Eastern class of 1970 reunion, 10 a.m., Custer VFW, 2022 State St., Custer

Family Fun Day Sunday, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington

Oil Painting class with Justin David Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant, 4 p.m, Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Blessing of the Animals, 1:30 p.m., Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., John M. Eaton Board Room, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road, Scottville

Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, special meeting, 5 p.m., 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., Optimist Hall, 105 Green St.

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School cafeteria, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

EVENTS

Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Medicare educational seminar, 2 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington

Mug Club Night, 5-10 p.m., The Mitten Bar, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

Yoga, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Pentwater Lake Association, 6:30 p.m., email PlaPress2021@gmail.com for meeting address

