TODAY

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

EVENTS

Wheel throwing workshop, 10 a.m.-noon; 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Manistee Area Republicans, Tea Party present Attorney General candidate Ryan Berman, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. presentation, Bungalow Inn, 1100 28th St., Manistee

Coffee with the Councilors, 5:30 p.m., Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave., Ludington

FRIDAY

MUSIC

The Accidentals, 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee

Otis Murphy, 7:30 p.m., Hart Public Schools Auditorium, 304 Johnson St., Hart; $15

Chloe Kimes, Nathan Kalish & His Derechos, D.L. Rossi, 8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

Gabrial James, 8 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Company, 515 S. James St.

Karaoke & D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Fun Family Friday Activity Packets, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E.

Ludington Ave.; Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Pizza Night, performance by Taylor Makowicki, 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

CPL class, 6-9:30 p.m., Fin & Feather Club, 3276 Darr Road, Scottville; $50 for members, $100 for non-members; registration: Jim (231) 907-8330

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

