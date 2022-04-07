TODAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
Wheel throwing workshop, 10 a.m.-noon; 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Manistee Area Republicans, Tea Party present Attorney General candidate Ryan Berman, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. presentation, Bungalow Inn, 1100 28th St., Manistee
Coffee with the Councilors, 5:30 p.m., Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave., Ludington
FRIDAY
MUSIC
The Accidentals, 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
Otis Murphy, 7:30 p.m., Hart Public Schools Auditorium, 304 Johnson St., Hart; $15
Chloe Kimes, Nathan Kalish & His Derechos, D.L. Rossi, 8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
Gabrial James, 8 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Company, 515 S. James St.
Karaoke & D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Fun Family Friday Activity Packets, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E.
Ludington Ave.; Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Pizza Night, performance by Taylor Makowicki, 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
CPL class, 6-9:30 p.m., Fin & Feather Club, 3276 Darr Road, Scottville; $50 for members, $100 for non-members; registration: Jim (231) 907-8330
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.