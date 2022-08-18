TODAY
MUSIC
Gabrial James, 4-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
80 Cows, 5 p.m., Village Cafe, 347 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Third Coast Swing, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
“First Person Stories & Songs”: Margaret Piatt, 10 a.m., Old Kirk Museum, 304 Walnut St., Manistee
St. Simon online auction to benefit School of Infant Jesus in Haiti, www.Auctria.events/SummerSplashForHaiti
Fun in the Sun, 1-3 p.m.; Michigan Rock Walk, 7 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Ice cream social fundraiser, 1-3 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington
Macramé car plant hanger workshop with Claire Dickson, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; members $25, non-members $30
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Caregiver Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Mason County Republican Executive Committee, 6:30 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington; public welcome
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Cat Bob & Eric Engblade, 4-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Redux, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
Brass Transit: The Musical Legacy of Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
Kari Lynch, 8-11 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Arrows Away, 10 a.m.-noon; Night Sky Viewing, dusk, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Community Cats TNR garage sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington
Farmers market, 3-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Ludington High School class of 1957 65th reunion, 3 p.m., Sutton’s Landing
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.