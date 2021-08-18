TODAY

MUSIC

Gabrial James, 6-8 p.m., Legacy Park, downtown Ludington

EVENTS

Bus Day to Big Sable Lighthouse, noon-5 p.m., park ranger’s office, Ludington State Park

Dr. Bill Anderson, Rural Life in the Danish Settlement, 10 a.m., Old Kirke Museum, 304 Walnut St., Manistee

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Dinners, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Redux, 6-9, Ludington Bay Brewery, 515 S. James St., Ludington

Karaoke and D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S James St., Ludington

Folk Fridays with Rev. Robert Jones Sr. and Matt Watroba, AKA Common Chords, 7 p.m., Lake County Historical Museum, 915 N. Michigan Ave., Baldwin; gates 6 p.m.; free

EVENTS

Ice cream social, 1-3 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington; drive-in or stay; $2 suggested donation

Ludington Family Tree mosaic workshop, 4-6 p.m., Art by Mary Case, 329 E. Dowland St., Ludington; registration: www.ludingtonartscenter.square.site

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

