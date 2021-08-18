TODAY
MUSIC
Gabrial James, 6-8 p.m., Legacy Park, downtown Ludington
EVENTS
Bus Day to Big Sable Lighthouse, noon-5 p.m., park ranger’s office, Ludington State Park
Dr. Bill Anderson, Rural Life in the Danish Settlement, 10 a.m., Old Kirke Museum, 304 Walnut St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Dinners, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Redux, 6-9, Ludington Bay Brewery, 515 S. James St., Ludington
Karaoke and D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S James St., Ludington
Folk Fridays with Rev. Robert Jones Sr. and Matt Watroba, AKA Common Chords, 7 p.m., Lake County Historical Museum, 915 N. Michigan Ave., Baldwin; gates 6 p.m.; free
EVENTS
Ice cream social, 1-3 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington; drive-in or stay; $2 suggested donation
Ludington Family Tree mosaic workshop, 4-6 p.m., Art by Mary Case, 329 E. Dowland St., Ludington; registration: www.ludingtonartscenter.square.site
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington