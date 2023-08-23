THURSDAY

MUSIC

Pentwater Civic Band, 7:30 p.m., Village Green, downtown Pentwater

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Coconut Radio, 5-8 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington

Meg Gunia, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington

EVENTS

Imaginative Magical Worlds Art-ventures Summer Camp, 9 a.m.; Modern Line Dancing, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

3-D Thursday, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Business After Hours, 5 p.m., Smith & Eddy Insurance, 201 S. Main St., Scottville

Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz, 6-7:30 p.m., Mid-Michigan Idlewilders Event Center, 19 Joy, Idlewild

Ignite: The Fire on the Inside of You, 6:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Movies in the Park, 7:30 p.m. Rotary Park, Ludington

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Bike night, 5-7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St.,

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Forest Trail Music Festival, 352 W. Forest Trail, Grant Township

Benjamin Paetz, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown.

Zip City, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington

Mitchel Rossel, 8 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Hamlin Township

Karaoke, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Fridays on Deck, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Teen Pokemon Go Walk, 1 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

A Stroll on the Avenue walking tour, 2 p.m., Mason County Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave.

“On Nature: Angela Saxon, Anne Corlett, Royce Deans” artist reception, 5-7 p.m., Hardy Hall Gallery, Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee

COMMUNITY

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Popup Nature Table, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2-4 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House or Hamlin Dam, Ludington State Park

Steak dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Brat & burger night, 5:30-7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington