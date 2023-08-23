THURSDAY
MUSIC
Pentwater Civic Band, 7:30 p.m., Village Green, downtown Pentwater
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Coconut Radio, 5-8 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington
Meg Gunia, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
EVENTS
Imaginative Magical Worlds Art-ventures Summer Camp, 9 a.m.; Modern Line Dancing, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
3-D Thursday, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Business After Hours, 5 p.m., Smith & Eddy Insurance, 201 S. Main St., Scottville
Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz, 6-7:30 p.m., Mid-Michigan Idlewilders Event Center, 19 Joy, Idlewild
Ignite: The Fire on the Inside of You, 6:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Movies in the Park, 7:30 p.m. Rotary Park, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Bike night, 5-7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St.,
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Forest Trail Music Festival, 352 W. Forest Trail, Grant Township
Benjamin Paetz, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown.
Zip City, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington
Mitchel Rossel, 8 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Hamlin Township
Karaoke, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Fridays on Deck, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Teen Pokemon Go Walk, 1 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
A Stroll on the Avenue walking tour, 2 p.m., Mason County Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave.
“On Nature: Angela Saxon, Anne Corlett, Royce Deans” artist reception, 5-7 p.m., Hardy Hall Gallery, Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Popup Nature Table, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2-4 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House or Hamlin Dam, Ludington State Park
Steak dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Brat & burger night, 5:30-7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington