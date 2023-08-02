TODAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Lighting Matches, 5-8 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington
Mike Lenich, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Third Coast Swing, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Gold Course & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
Howard Hornung memorial concert, 7 p.m., Scottville Clown Band Shell, Green Street, Scottville
Pentwater Civic Band, 7:30 p.m., Village Green, downtown Pentwater
EVENTS
Color and Cloth Art-ventures Summer Camp, 9 a.m.; modern line dancing, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Coffee with the Councilors, 5:30 p.m., Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
Mason County Democrats, 7 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Ludington Ukes, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Nick Veine, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Jimmy Dodson and Bill Harvey, 6-9 p.m., Barnhart’s Resort & Marina, 6006 Barnhart Road, Ludington
Hello Weekend, 7:30 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive
Karaoke, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Meet-and-greet with Ramsdell director Laura Ortiz-LaVelle, 5-7 p.m., Ramsdell Theatre, 101 Maple St., Manistee
CPL class, 6-9 p.m., Fin & Feather Club of Mason County, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville
COMMUNITY
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.