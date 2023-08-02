TODAY

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Lighting Matches, 5-8 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington

Mike Lenich, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington

Third Coast Swing, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Gold Course & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears

Howard Hornung memorial concert, 7 p.m., Scottville Clown Band Shell, Green Street, Scottville

Pentwater Civic Band, 7:30 p.m., Village Green, downtown Pentwater

EVENTS

Color and Cloth Art-ventures Summer Camp, 9 a.m.; modern line dancing, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Coffee with the Councilors, 5:30 p.m., Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

Mason County Democrats, 7 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Ludington Ukes, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Nick Veine, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington

Jimmy Dodson and Bill Harvey, 6-9 p.m., Barnhart’s Resort & Marina, 6006 Barnhart Road, Ludington

Hello Weekend, 7:30 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive

Karaoke, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Meet-and-greet with Ramsdell director Laura Ortiz-LaVelle, 5-7 p.m., Ramsdell Theatre, 101 Maple St., Manistee

CPL class, 6-9 p.m., Fin & Feather Club of Mason County, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville

COMMUNITY

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.