TODAY
MUSIC
“First Person Stories & Songs”: Kit Holmes, 10 a.m., Old Kirke Museum, 304 S. Walnut St., Manistee
Tom Zatarga, 4-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
80 Cows, 5 p.m., Village Cafe, 347 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Redux, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Co., 410 S. James St., Ludington
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Western Michigan Old Engine Club annual Engine & Tractor Show, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., 700 S. Scottville Road, Scottville
Onekama Days, Onekama Township; www.onekama.info
Dig It! Summer Series, 10 a.m.-noon, U Dig It Community Garden, 5810 E. Bryant Road, Ludington; register: Kendra Gibson, MSU Extension, (231) 845-3361 or gibso126@msu.edu
Bike to Big Sable Lighthouse, 10 a.m., warming shelter; Great Lakes Jeopardy, 2-3 p..m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Artisan market, 3 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Coffee with the Councilors, 5:30 p.m., Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave., Ludington
Mason County Democrats, 7 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Gordie Davidson, 4-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Kipi Chick, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar Bucket and Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
FiveCAP Golf for Warmth, registration 8 a.m.; shotgun start 9 a.m., Manistee National Golf & Resort, 120 County Line Road, Manistee
Western Michigan Old Engine Club annual Engine & Tractor Show, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., 700 S. Scottville Road, Scottville
Nature Journals, 10-11 a.m.; Sand Search, 1-3 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Artist reception: Payton Cook’s “Liminal Spaces: Intervals of Transformation,” 5-8 p.m.; “Celebrating Ludington State Park” exhibit opening, Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Fridays On Deck: Write Away with Mary Lou Ohnsman, 11 a.m.-noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Onekama Days, Onekama Township; www.onekama.info
Farmers market, 3-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Spectrum Health Foundation Ludington Gala, 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive
Stratford “Off” the Avenue theater festival, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington; tickets $10 advance, $5 at door, Eventbrite.com
Manistee Civic Players present “The Butler Did It,” 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.