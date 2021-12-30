TODAY

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

FRIDAY

NEW YEAR’S EVE

MUSIC

Third Coast Swing, 8:30-11:30 p.m., HumaniTea, 127 S. James St, Ludington

New Year’s Eve at the SandBar with Distracted, 8 p.m.-midnight, SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

New Year’s Eve worship, 7 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 765 U.S. 10, Scottville

Cheers to the New Year, live music with Steve Chapel Band, 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., Ludington; open to the public; $5 for non-members

Pure Ludington New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, 9 p.m.-midnight, downtown Ludington

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

