TODAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
FRIDAY
NEW YEAR’S EVE
MUSIC
Third Coast Swing, 8:30-11:30 p.m., HumaniTea, 127 S. James St, Ludington
New Year’s Eve at the SandBar with Distracted, 8 p.m.-midnight, SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
New Year’s Eve worship, 7 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 765 U.S. 10, Scottville
Cheers to the New Year, live music with Steve Chapel Band, 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., Ludington; open to the public; $5 for non-members
Pure Ludington New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, 9 p.m.-midnight, downtown Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.