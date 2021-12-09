TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Scottville DDA, 8:30 a.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
COVID-19 vaccine, booster clinics: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Northwest Michigan Health Services, 6051 Frankfort Hwy., Benzonia; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Northwest Michigan Health Services, 119 S. State St., Shelby
Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S Harrison St, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Mason County Republicans’ Christmas event, candidate meet-and-greet, 6:30 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Center, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
FRIDAY
MUSIC
A WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular, 6:30 p.m., Radiant Church, Ludington,409 S. Washington Ave., Ludington
Karaoke and D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S Harrison St, Ludington
Pentwater Women’s Club Annual Holiday Party, noon, 6525 S. Shields Ave., Bass Lake
Pizza Night, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
The Nutcracker Ballet, 8 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
American Legion Auxiliary Cookie Walk, 4:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington; $6 per box
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Lake perch fish fry with cole slaw, fries, role, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.; $12
