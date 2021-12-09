TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Scottville DDA, 8:30 a.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

EVENTS

COVID-19 vaccine, booster clinics: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Northwest Michigan Health Services, 6051 Frankfort Hwy., Benzonia; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Northwest Michigan Health Services, 119 S. State St., Shelby

Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S Harrison St, Ludington

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Mason County Republicans’ Christmas event, candidate meet-and-greet, 6:30 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Center, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

FRIDAY

MUSIC

A WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular, 6:30 p.m., Radiant Church, Ludington,409 S. Washington Ave., Ludington

Karaoke and D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S Harrison St, Ludington

Pentwater Women’s Club Annual Holiday Party, noon, 6525 S. Shields Ave., Bass Lake

Pizza Night, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

The Nutcracker Ballet, 8 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee

American Legion Auxiliary Cookie Walk, 4:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington; $6 per box

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Lake perch fish fry with cole slaw, fries, role, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.; $12

American Legion Cookie Walk, 4:30 p.m.; pizza night, 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington; open to members and their guests

