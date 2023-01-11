TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Nick Veine, 6 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.

EVENTS

Independent Potter 101 workshop, 11 am.-1 p.m.; After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Modern Line Dancing, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Celebrity Bartender Adam Johnson, Mason County Mutts benefit, 5 p.m, Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

COMMUNITY

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Mason County Republican Committee, 6:30 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington; public is welcome

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Nick Veine, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington

Tim Krause, 7-10 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington

Full Cord, 7:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Pizza Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

