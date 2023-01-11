TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Nick Veine, 6 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
EVENTS
Independent Potter 101 workshop, 11 am.-1 p.m.; After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Modern Line Dancing, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Celebrity Bartender Adam Johnson, Mason County Mutts benefit, 5 p.m, Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Mason County Republican Committee, 6:30 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington; public is welcome
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Nick Veine, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington
Tim Krause, 7-10 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
Full Cord, 7:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Pizza Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.