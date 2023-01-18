TODAY

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

EVENTS

Independent Potter 101 workshop, 11 am.-1 p.m.; After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Modern Line Dancing, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Celebrity Bartender: The 9-Watt Club, benefits Lakeshore Food Club, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

COMMUNITY

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Caregiver Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater

Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Mason County Democratic Party Spring County Convention, 7 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

Manistee County Democratic Party, 7 p.m., WSCC Downtown Manistee Building, 400 River St.

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Adam Knudsen and Dave Kosla, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington

John Merchant and Greg Miller, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.

Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

Meg Gunia, 10 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington

EVENTS

Speaker Shannon Andrulis of Andrulis Cheese, 12:15 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Trending Food Videos