TODAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
Independent Potter 101 workshop, 11 am.-1 p.m.; After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Modern Line Dancing, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Celebrity Bartender: The 9-Watt Club, benefits Lakeshore Food Club, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Caregiver Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Mason County Democratic Party Spring County Convention, 7 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Manistee County Democratic Party, 7 p.m., WSCC Downtown Manistee Building, 400 River St.
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Adam Knudsen and Dave Kosla, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington
John Merchant and Greg Miller, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
Meg Gunia, 10 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
EVENTS
Speaker Shannon Andrulis of Andrulis Cheese, 12:15 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.