TODAY
EVENTS
Legacy Park grand opening, 3 p.m., James Street Plaza
My Patriotic Space Decorating Contest presented by the Ludington Area Jaycees; details on Facebook
Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfire, 8-10 p.m., live music from Tom Zatarga; Stearns Park Beach, downtown Ludington
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
LHS class of 1971 reunion, 4-8 p.m., Sutton’s Landing; BYOB; Sue, (231) 425-3877
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Mason County Democrats, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Fireworks, dusk, Hamlin Lake; Hart Commons
COMMUNITY
Fridays On Deck Carnival Day, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.