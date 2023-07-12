TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive
MUSIC
Jason Hargreaves, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown
Lutroit, 5 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Pentwater Civic Band, 7:30 p.m., Village Green, downtown Pentwater
EVENTS
Offshore Classic: Ludington Legends Memorial Tournament, 6 a.m. start; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. weigh-in with awards to follow
Well water testing, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Manistee Conservation District, 8840 Chippewa Hwy., Bear Lake
Board training for nonprofits, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave.
Pastel beach workshop, 1 p.m.; clay berry bowl workshop, 3:30 p.m.; felting woodpecker class, 6 p.m.; modern line dancing, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
Night Sky program, dusk, Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116.
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St.
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Twyce, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Jimmy Dodson, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
Alan Turner tribute to Kenny Rogers, 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Theatre, 101 Maple St.
Brett Mitchell & the Misfits, 9 p.m.-midnight, The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave., Ludington
Karaoke, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Offshore Classic: Ladies Pro/Am, Big Fish, Youth Tournament, 6 a.m. start; 1-2 p.m. youth weigh-in, 2-3 p.m. ladies weigh-in, Waterfront Park
Free well water testing, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Mason-Lake Conservation District, 655 N. Scottville Road, Scottville
Bicycle tour to lighthouse, 10 a.m., Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St., Custer