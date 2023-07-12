TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive

MUSIC

Jason Hargreaves, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown

Lutroit, 5 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Pentwater Civic Band, 7:30 p.m., Village Green, downtown Pentwater

EVENTS

Offshore Classic: Ludington Legends Memorial Tournament, 6 a.m. start; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. weigh-in with awards to follow

Well water testing, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Manistee Conservation District, 8840 Chippewa Hwy., Bear Lake

Board training for nonprofits, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave.

Pastel beach workshop, 1 p.m.; clay berry bowl workshop, 3:30 p.m.; felting woodpecker class, 6 p.m.; modern line dancing, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

Night Sky program, dusk, Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116.

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St.

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Twyce, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington

Jimmy Dodson, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.

Alan Turner tribute to Kenny Rogers, 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Theatre, 101 Maple St.

Brett Mitchell & the Misfits, 9 p.m.-midnight, The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave., Ludington

Karaoke, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Offshore Classic: Ladies Pro/Am, Big Fish, Youth Tournament, 6 a.m. start; 1-2 p.m. youth weigh-in, 2-3 p.m. ladies weigh-in, Waterfront Park

Free well water testing, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Mason-Lake Conservation District, 655 N. Scottville Road, Scottville

Bicycle tour to lighthouse, 10 a.m., Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington

Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St., Custer