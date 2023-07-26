TODAY

GOVERNMENT

FiveCAP board of directors, 4 p.m., FiveCAP main office, 302 N. Main St., Scottville

MUSIC

Jimmy Dodson, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington

Jason Hargreaves, 5 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

General Assembly, 7 p.m., Waterfront Park, Ludington; free

Pentwater Civic Band, 7:30 p.m., Village Green, downtown Pentwater

Ravon “Steely” Rhoden, 8-10 p.m., Stearns Park beach,

EVENTS

“Rhythm of Emotions” Art-Ventures Summer Camp, 9 a.m.; clay berry bowls, 3:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Michigan Woodlands science workshop, 9:30 a.m.; 12:30 p.m., 3-D Thursday, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

Slow roll, 6:30-8 p.m., starts and ends at Stearns Park beach

Modern line dancing, 7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown

Lakeside Series: COVE, 8 p.m., Marine Dining Room, Epworth

Night sky guided tour, dusk, Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington

Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfire, 8-10 p.m., Stearns Park beach

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Mason County Democrats’ County Executive Committee, 1 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St.,

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Ravon “Steely” Rhoden, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington

Chase McDaniel, 7-10 p.m., Stix Ludington, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington

The Insiders, Tom Petty tribute band, 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee

Mulebon, 9 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

Karaoke, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Michigan Woodlands science workshop, 9:30 a.m.; 12:30 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Forestry Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House; Trees of the Park walk, 7 p.m., warming shelter, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116,

COMMUNITY

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Steak dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.