TODAY
GOVERNMENT
FiveCAP board of directors, 4 p.m., FiveCAP main office, 302 N. Main St., Scottville
MUSIC
Jimmy Dodson, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Jason Hargreaves, 5 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
General Assembly, 7 p.m., Waterfront Park, Ludington; free
Pentwater Civic Band, 7:30 p.m., Village Green, downtown Pentwater
Ravon “Steely” Rhoden, 8-10 p.m., Stearns Park beach,
EVENTS
“Rhythm of Emotions” Art-Ventures Summer Camp, 9 a.m.; clay berry bowls, 3:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Michigan Woodlands science workshop, 9:30 a.m.; 12:30 p.m., 3-D Thursday, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
Slow roll, 6:30-8 p.m., starts and ends at Stearns Park beach
Modern line dancing, 7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown
Lakeside Series: COVE, 8 p.m., Marine Dining Room, Epworth
Night sky guided tour, dusk, Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfire, 8-10 p.m., Stearns Park beach
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Mason County Democrats’ County Executive Committee, 1 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St.,
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Ravon “Steely” Rhoden, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Chase McDaniel, 7-10 p.m., Stix Ludington, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
The Insiders, Tom Petty tribute band, 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
Mulebon, 9 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Michigan Woodlands science workshop, 9:30 a.m.; 12:30 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Forestry Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House; Trees of the Park walk, 7 p.m., warming shelter, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116,
COMMUNITY
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Steak dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.