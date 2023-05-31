TODAY

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

EVENTS

Modern Line Dancing, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

Mason-Lake Adult Education Graduation, 7 p.m., Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

COMMUNITY

U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Coffee with the Councilors, 5:30 p.m., Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Karaoke, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

CPL class, 6-9 p.m., Fin & Feather Club of Mason County, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville; register: (231) 907-8330

COMMUNITY

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

