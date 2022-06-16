TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Council on Aging, 3 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington
MUSIC
Fremont John Duo, 4-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, 101 W. Ludington Ave.
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m.-close, SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Bike to Big Sable Lighthouse, 2 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington; 4 miles total
Vacation Bible School, 5:30-7:45 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N Rowe St., Ludington; Pam North (810) 499-1515
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Caregiver Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Road Less Traveled, 4-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Tom Thomas Memorial Concert, 6 p.m., Scottville Clown Band Shell, Scottville
Fremont John and Mike Carden, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington
Karaoke & DJ, 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
AAUW Fine Goods Estate Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington
Fish on for Freedom, 6 a.m., www.fishonforfreedom.com
Fridays on Deck, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Beach Discovery, 2-4 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.