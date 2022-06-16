TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Council on Aging, 3 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington

MUSIC

Fremont John Duo, 4-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, 101 W. Ludington Ave.

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m.-close, SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Bike to Big Sable Lighthouse, 2 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington; 4 miles total

Vacation Bible School, 5:30-7:45 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N Rowe St., Ludington; Pam North (810) 499-1515

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Caregiver Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Road Less Traveled, 4-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington

Tom Thomas Memorial Concert, 6 p.m., Scottville Clown Band Shell, Scottville

Fremont John and Mike Carden, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington

Karaoke & DJ, 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

AAUW Fine Goods Estate Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington

Fish on for Freedom, 6 a.m., www.fishonforfreedom.com

Fridays on Deck, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Beach Discovery, 2-4 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

